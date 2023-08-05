Motorsport

Bezzecchi on pole despite crashing at wet British GP

05 August 2023 - 17:27 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The VR46 Ducati rider clocked a best time of 2:15.359 seconds with KTM's Jack Miller 0.270 of a second slower and Alex Marquez completing the front row on a Ducati for Gresini Racing after falling at turn one.
The VR46 Ducati rider clocked a best time of 2:15.359 seconds with KTM's Jack Miller 0.270 of a second slower and Alex Marquez completing the front row on a Ducati for Gresini Racing after falling at turn one.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Italian Marco Bezzecchi took pole position for the second MotoGP race in a row before crashing in qualifying for a wet British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday.

The VR46 Ducati rider clocked a best time of 2:15.359 seconds with KTM's Jack Miller 0.270 of a second slower and Alex Marquez completing the front row on a Ducati for Gresini Racing after falling at turn one.

Ducati's reigning world champion and overall leader Francesco Bagnaia was fourth fastest after also crashing.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 world champion and winner at Silverstone, failed to get through the first phase of qualifying and will start last.

Honda's returning six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez also fell short and will line up 14th.

“I'm OK, it was a big one,” said Bezzecchi of his crash at Vale after setting the fastest lap with three minutes remaining.

“In the first half of the lap the track was OK and then the second half of the track there was a lot more water. I didn't expect to crash but as soon as I braked I aquaplaned and the bike disappeared,” he added.

Bezzecchi, who also took pole at the Dutch TT in June before MotoGP's summer break, said the conditions would make it difficult for the sprint race to be held later on Saturday.

“We wait and we see,” he said.

Miller also said it had been hard to control the bike on the wet track.

“Tricky conditions but happy enough. The bike's working really well ... for sure there's a little bit we can fine tune for today's race,” he said.

READ MORE

Tanak retires from Rally Finland

M-Sport Ford's overnight leader Ott Tanak retired from Rally Finland on Friday after damaging his car beyond immediate repair on the first full day ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Honda's Marquez going into British GP with fresh focus

There is an old saying in motorsport that to finish first you have to finish and six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez needs no reminding after ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Jimmie Johnson voted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

How could you keep a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with 83 career victories out of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility?
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Alex Marquez beats Bezzecchi to Silverstone sprint victory Motorsport
  2. Bezzecchi on pole despite crashing at wet British GP Motorsport
  3. Tanak retires from Rally Finland Motorsport
  4. Hyundai Grand i10 arrives in SA with fresh looks and a sedan version First Drives
  5. ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Lamborghini Countach goes on auction news

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem