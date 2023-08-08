Motorsport

Whacky Stofskop motorcycle event is back in Randfontein

Unusual costumes and bikes will meet on the dust track in the west of Joburg this weekend

08 August 2023 - 11:27 By MOTORING REPORTER
'Run what ya brung' and dress as you please, safely, is the philosophy at Stofskop.
Image: Supplied

The Motul Stofskop social motorcycle event returns to the Randfontein Raceway in Johannesburg on Saturday. It’s not a race in its traditional format — instead, it’s a chance for riders to get their eccentric, eclectic and unusual motorcycles to go sideways on a dirt oval whether dressed as a superhero, rhino, or unicorn.

There are only two serious aspects to Stofskop: safety and the grand prize draw offerings. Classes include Inappropriate road bike, Moped mash, Chops & bobbers, Scrambler & tracker and Plastic pigs. The philosophy of Stofskop has always been to “run what you bring” and anyone who is 18 years and older and wants to add to the colour and charisma of the contained chaos can enter.

“We’re delighted to confirm the return of Stofskop Powered by Motul,” said chief organiser Chris Shelvey. “With over 40 registrations already received, including a record number of ladies, we’re certain this will be the biggest, best and most inclusive Stofskop ever.”

Spectator tickets cost R50 per person at the gate, while entrance for under-12s is free. Expect the air to be filled with the sounds and smells of every kind of two- and four-stroke engine, more than a little dust, enticing aromas from food trucks, cheering and laughter. It’s a place to dress up, be a little silly and experience the whackier side of motorcycle culture.

“For the Motul team, Stofskop is one of our favourite events,” said Mercia Jansen, Motul area manager for Southern and Eastern Africa. “We love that it’s so welcoming and we’d encourage anyone who loves bikes — or who’s simply looking for a very different kind of Saturday — to register their Stofskop special or come along and cheer.”

