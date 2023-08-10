Motorsport

Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024

10 August 2023 - 11:39 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Marquez, younger brother of six-times MotoGP champion Marc, won the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone last Saturday.
Marquez, younger brother of six-times MotoGP champion Marc, won the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone last Saturday.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Gresini Racing have extended their Ducati deal for the next two seasons and Spaniard Alex Marquez will continue with them in 2024, the Italian MotoGP team said on Thursday.

Marquez, younger brother of six-time MotoGP champion Marc, won the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone last Saturday — his first win in the top category.

The 2019 Moto2 champion has also been on the podium with Gresini this season, his first since switching from Honda, finishing third in Argentina after taking pole position.

“The results speak for themselves and it was a logical step for us to continue together and raise the bar some more,” said Gresini boss Nadia Padovani Gresini in a statement.

“To continue together for the next season is key in order to keep growing with this bike, and with this team everything is going to be easier,” said Marquez.

MORE

WATCH | Verstappen learns to drift with ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett

Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has picked up some fresh driving tricks after a lesson in sliding sideways from New Zealand's drift ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

All-women team revving up to represent SA in continental motocross contest

An all-women team from South Africa will compete against riders from across Africa at the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations in Cape Town at the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Espargaro wins British GP, SA's Binder third

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro surged past Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap to win a thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday and ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024 Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Isuzu MU-X 1.9 LS 4x2 beats the budget crunch Lifestyle
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Grand i10 gets the boot First Drives
  4. WATCH | Verstappen learns to drift with ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett Motorsport
  5. Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry news

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'