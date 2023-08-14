Motorsport

Scott Dixon extends unique record by winning Gallagher Grand Prix

14 August 2023 - 09:06 By Reuters
Scott Dixon celebrates in victory lane after winning the NTT IndyCar Series Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 12 2023 in Indiana.
Image: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Scott Dixon extended his Indy Car Series record to 19 consecutive seasons with at least one victory by prevailing in the Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday.

Dixon won by 0.4779 seconds over Graham Rahal in a close finish on the 14-turn, 3,925km road course.

Dixon, 43, also set a record with his 319th consecutive start en route to his 54th career win in the IndyCar series, second only to AJ Foyt (67).

"It's been a little while since I've had a win, probably over a year," said Dixon, whose previous victory came at Nashville on August 7 2022.

"It makes it worthwhile, and we're going to keep trying to win on [start] No 320."

Dixon, 34, and Rahal, 36, combined to lead for 70 of the 85 laps. In the latter stages of the race, Rahal made a strong push but couldn't pass Dixon.

"I was on overtake on the second to last lap. He was, too," Rahal said.

"I just wasn't gaining ground. I was holding dead even with him for some reason. I don't know why. I just couldn't make a lunge at him. I thought that was going to be a really good run at it, a really good shot.

"We have nothing to be ashamed of. We're going against the best, the best of all time, by far. Nineteen straight seasons with a win? It's ridiculous. It's absolutely insane."

Pato O'Ward finished third, Christian Lundgaard was fourth, Alexander Rossi placed fifth and Will Power was sixth.

IndyCar points leader Alex Palou (539) finished seventh. Dixon moved into second (438) with the victory, passing Josef Newgarden (434).

Newgarden finished a season-worst 25th in the 27-car field.

