Brad Binder will stay with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing until the end of 2026, it has been confirmed on the eve of this weekend's Austrian MotoGP. An early contract extension was agreed and signed with the South African star at the team’s home Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
Binder, who recently turned 28, will remain aboard the KTM RC16 to continue an alliance that began in 2020 when he entered the premier MotoGP class. His relationship with Red Bull KTM started in 2015, yielding the 2016 Moto3 crown for Binder before he moved up to the Moto2 class and took eight wins and 15 podiums.
He made the jump to the MotoGP factory team in 2020 and clinched KTM’s maiden premier class victory that same year in the Czech Republic. He has logged another seven podium appearances to date with a best championship finish of 6th. He is fourth in this year's title chase.
His second MotoGP success, at the Red Bull Ring for the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, was another KTM MotoGP milestone. Binder also grasped KTM’s first MotoGP Sprint win with his performance in Argentina earlier this season.
Binder already had a contract in place for the 2024 MotoGP campaign but will now enter his thirties as a key rider and figure for the firm’s Grand Prix effort.
Brad Binder extends MotoGP contract with KTM until end of 2026
An early contract extension was signed with the South African star at the team’s home Grand Prix in Austria this weekend
Image: Supplied
Brad Binder will stay with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing until the end of 2026, it has been confirmed on the eve of this weekend's Austrian MotoGP. An early contract extension was agreed and signed with the South African star at the team’s home Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
Binder, who recently turned 28, will remain aboard the KTM RC16 to continue an alliance that began in 2020 when he entered the premier MotoGP class. His relationship with Red Bull KTM started in 2015, yielding the 2016 Moto3 crown for Binder before he moved up to the Moto2 class and took eight wins and 15 podiums.
He made the jump to the MotoGP factory team in 2020 and clinched KTM’s maiden premier class victory that same year in the Czech Republic. He has logged another seven podium appearances to date with a best championship finish of 6th. He is fourth in this year's title chase.
His second MotoGP success, at the Red Bull Ring for the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, was another KTM MotoGP milestone. Binder also grasped KTM’s first MotoGP Sprint win with his performance in Argentina earlier this season.
Binder already had a contract in place for the 2024 MotoGP campaign but will now enter his thirties as a key rider and figure for the firm’s Grand Prix effort.
Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024
“A massive thank you to KTM and the management for trusting in me and for letting me be involved in this incredible programme for a few more years,” said Binder.
“We are coming very close to what we want to achieve on the track but I cannot say enough good things about the team and my crew. 2015 and those first KTM races feel like a long time ago. But also time passes quickly and we’ve made some special memories. I know there is a lot more to come and cannot wait to build those stories. Thanks again.”
Says Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team manager: “Brad is a rock of our team and it is great news that he will stay even longer with us. We’ve been building a relationship and a project for a long time now. He brings a winning spirit to our box but also stability and an important understanding of KTM.
“He is always an exciting rider to watch and a fantastic guy to work with. I want to thank him for his belief in us and for how we’ve pushed together to this point so far. There is still so much potential to come.”
Pit Beirer, KTM motorsports director, also heaped praise on the South African: “Keeping Brad at the sharp point of our MotoGP programme was a big priority for us. We love everything about this guy: he is an all-out racer and leaves everything on the track.”
READ MORE:
Espargaro wins British GP, SA's Binder third
Binder wins second sprint of MotoGP season with victory at Spanish GP
Brad Binder believes new KTM bike can break Ducati dominance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos