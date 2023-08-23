Motorsport

Netflix is making a docuseries on the NASCAR playoffs

23 August 2023
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are 10 races spread from September through early November that whittle a 16-driver field down to the 'Championship 4' for the championship run at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.
Image: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is Netflix's next target for a sports-centric documentary series.

The streaming platform announced on Monday that a docuseries focused on the 2023 NASCAR playoffs and championship race will be released in early 2024.

Netflix found a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic with the series “Drive to Survive” that followed Formula 1 and got an American audience interested in the globally popular racing circuit.

The company followed with series about professional golf and tennis.

Netflix said the series will consist of five 45-minute episodes.

Among the drivers already qualified for the playoffs are points leader William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain.

