Motorsport

Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson leaving CGR for Andretti

24 August 2023 - 08:19 By Reuters
Image: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson is leaving Chip Ganassi Racing to join Andretti Autosport.

Andretti announced on Wednesday that the 32-year-old Swede will join its driver line-up in 2024.

“I'm very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season,” Ericsson said. “Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motorsports, so it is definitely a dream come true for me to join this team.”

Ericsson has been with CGR since 2020. He won the Indy 500 in 2022 and nearly made it two in a row, finishing as runner-up to Josef Newgarden at the Brickyard on May 28. He has four career wins and 10 podium finishes in the Indycar Series.

Ericsson will join returning Andretti drivers Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood.

“It's no secret that we want to win races and championships and to do that we need drivers like Marcus who have that natural talent and determined drive,” chairman and CEO Michael Andretti said. “We are excited for the winning mindset that Marcus brings to the table and I'm eager to see what next season has in store for us.”

Ericsson is in sixth place in the driver standings heading into the final three races of the 2023 Indycar season.

