Ferrari's Leclerc fears Red Bull could stay ahead until 2026

25 August 2023 - 08:33 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc was overall runner-up to the Dutch driver last year but since then Max Verstappen has won 10 of 12 races and is heading for a record-equalling ninth in a row at his home grand prix on Sunday.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Red Bull's rivals may not be able to catch up with Max Verstappen and his dominant Formula One team until the next rule change in 2026, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said on Thursday.

The Monegasque was overall runner-up to the Dutch driver last year, but since then Verstappen has won 10 of 12 races and is heading for a record-equalling ninth in a row at his home grand prix on Sunday.

Red Bull are on an unbeaten run of 13 races dating back to last season's Abu Dhabi finale and have triumphed in 21 of the last 22.

"They have a really big margin and it's going to be very difficult to catch them before the change of regulations [in 2026]," Leclerc told reporters at Zandvoort.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton feared Verstappen might be unbeatable in the remaining 10 races of 2023.

"There is a high chance he will win every race," he told reporters.

Vasseur says floundering Ferrari need to improve in all areas

Ferrari must take their chances and improve in all areas when the Formula One season resumes at Zandvoort this weekend, according to team boss Fred ...
Motoring
2 days ago

"They might win everything. Hopefully later on in the year, we'll get closer, maybe.

"The fact is they are far ahead and most likely have started developing next year's car already so it's very, very possible Charles could be right."

Hamilton's teammate George Russell said Mercedes, second in the constructors' championship, hoped to be in a position to cash in if Red Bull did slip up, and took hope from past experience.

"I think going into this second half of the season we can be there to hopefully pick up any pieces that fall our way," he said.

"Last year we had the mentality that Singapore would probably be our only opportunity in the second half to win a race and when we didn't win in Singapore there was a bit of disappointment.

"There were no expectations going into Brazil and we came away with a victory there. So we'll treat every race as an opportunity."

Russell's win in Sao Paulo last November in a Mercedes one-two remains the last time anyone other than a Red Bull driver stood on top of the podium.

Disgruntled Massa vows to fight for Hamilton’s 2008 F1 title

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa said on Thursday he will "fight to the end" to be declared 2008 Formula One world champion instead of Britain's ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Ricciardo wants to end his F1 career with Red Bull

A fully re-energised Daniel Ricciardo spelt out his Formula One plans on Thursday, saying he wanted to race for a few more years before ending his ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Haas is sticking with Hulkenberg and Magnussen for 2024

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will continue with Haas next year in an unchanged line-up, the US-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen chasing ninth win in a row as F1 heads to Zandvoort

Max Verstappen can equal Sebastian Vettel's record nine wins in a row this weekend as Formula One ends its August break and heads for the Dutch ...
Motoring
2 days ago
