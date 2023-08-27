Motorsport

Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row

27 August 2023 - 17:48 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive Formula One victory on Sunday after winning a chaotic and rain-halted Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive Formula One victory on Sunday after winning a chaotic and rain-halted Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive Formula One victory on Sunday after winning a chaotic and rain-halted Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.

The home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired Sebastian Vettel's 2013 streak of success and was Red Bull's 14th consecutive triumph and 13th of the season.

The race started dry before sudden rain caused chaos at the end of lap one, with another dry period followed by a torrential downpour that brought out red flags on the 65th of 72 laps with cars skidding off.

Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin after the eventual rolling re-start with Pierre Gasly third for Alpine as Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate and closest title rival, collected a five-second penalty and dropped to fourth.

Ricciardo may need surgery and could be out of action for a while

Daniel Ricciardo has flown to Barcelona for possible surgery after breaking his hand in Dutch Grand Prix practice and could miss several races, Red ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bottas settled for a six-pack after winning his weight in beer

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas settled for a six-pack after winning his weight in beer in a cycle race in Colorado during Formula One's August ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Ferrari's Leclerc fears Red Bull could stay ahead until 2026

Red Bull's rivals may not be able to catch up with Max Verstappen and his dominant Formula One team until the next rule change in 2026, Ferrari's ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Volvo EM90 takes aim at Mercedes-Benz V-Class New Models
  3. Verstappen on pole in Zandvoort for a third year in a row Motorsport
  4. Ricciardo may need surgery and could be out of action for a while Motorsport
  5. Citroën Type Holidays camper van travels back to the 1940s New Models

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure