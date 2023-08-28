Following Keselowski were Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.
The big winner of the night was 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace, who pointed his way into the playoff's 16-driver field with a 12th-place finish.
"That was the most stress but also the most locked in that I've ever been," Wallace said. "Knowing this pace is mostly out of your control, I just tried to focus on doing the things I could do. Missing that wreck was massive."
Needing a win, Elliott came up short by finishing fourth, breaking his streak of seven consecutive postseason appearances.
"This season hasn't been what I would want by any means," said Elliott, who missed six races due to a snowboarding accident and one to suspension for wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte. "There are certainly going to be some lessons taken from it, and I think we'll be better for it."
Stewart-Haas Racing snared the front row honours on Friday afternoon, with teammates Chase Briscoe and Almirola earning the top two spots in their Fords.
Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace secures final Nascar playoff spot
Chris Buescher got a little help from the boss in Nascar's regular season finale.
Buescher's incredible summer continued on Saturday night by winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
In a two-lap overtime run, 30-year-old Buescher put his No 17 RFK Racing Ford past Kevin Harvick and notched his third win in the past five Cup Series races. It was his first superspeedway win and fifth of his career in 283 starts.
The Prosper, Texas native got strong pushes from RFK Racing part-owner/teammate Brad Keselowski to get to the checkers first.
"That's as much Brad's win as it was ours right there," Buescher said. "That was the right help — aggressive. So thankful to Brad for all those pushes at the right time."
Stewart-Haas Racing snared the front row honours on Friday afternoon, with teammates Chase Briscoe and Almirola earning the top two spots in their Fords.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Hamlin and Martin Truex Jnr ran 1-2 in their Toyotas in the closing laps of 35-lap stage 1, but Truex's No 19 blasted past Hamlin's No 11 down the long backstretch of the 4km superspeedway for the win and the top bonus points.
During a full green flag run during stage 2's 60-lap segment, pit stops began on lap 81 of the 160-lap race with Almirola's No 10 Mustang at the point.
Daytona's famed "Big One" occurred off turn 4 when JGR's Ty Gibbs lost control of his No 54 Camry and clipped leader Ryan Blaney. His No 12 Ford veered into the outside wall and created a giant melee along the front stretch to force a red flag condition at lap 97.
Sixteen cars were part of the accident, and the top three drivers in the bottom lane — stage 2 winner Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez — drove away unscathed as the wild scene unfolded behind them.
With multiple cars out of the race, Truex earned enough points to claim the regular-season championship — worth an extra 15 playoff points.
With five laps left, Ryan Preece's No 41 SHR Ford made contact with that of his teammate Briscoe's, became airborne and barrel-rolled violently approximately 10 times before coming to rest in the infield near turn 1.
