Motorsport

Ricciardo to miss Monza after surgery to broken hand

28 August 2023 - 09:03 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ricciardo flew to Barcelona on Saturday to see a specialist after suffering a break to a metacarpal on his left hand in a crash during Friday practice at Zandvoort.
Ricciardo flew to Barcelona on Saturday to see a specialist after suffering a break to a metacarpal on his left hand in a crash during Friday practice at Zandvoort.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo will miss next weekend's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza after the Australian had surgery to his broken hand in Spain on Sunday, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said.

Horner told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix the AlphaTauri driver had several screws and a plate fitted in the operation in Barcelona.

"It went well, it was successful. The bone was broken in multiple places but it was a fairly straightforward procedure," he said. "Now it’s all about recovery. For a normal human being that would be a few months. For a grand prix driver it's often a lot shorter.

"We need to see how the recovery process goes but certainly not Italy," he said when asked about the timeframe.

Singapore follows on September 17 and Japan on September 24.

Ricciardo posted a picture on Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed with his left arm bandaged and in a sling.

"Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning. Got my first bit of metal work so that's pretty cool," he said.

"Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback."

He flew to Barcelona on Saturday to see a specialist after suffering a break to a metacarpal on his left hand in a crash during Friday practice at Zandvoort.

The 34-year-old was three races into his comeback with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri after leaving McLaren at the end of last year intending to take time out.

Barcelona-based MotoGP traumatology specialist Javier Mir operated on Aston Martin's Lance Stroll when the Canadian broke his wrists before the start of the season.

Stroll was able to race in Bahrain two weeks later.

READ MORE:

Liam Lawson replaces injured Ricciardo at Dutch GP

New Zealander Liam Lawson will make his Formula One debut with AlphaTauri in Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix after Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashed in ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Verstappen fastest in final red-flagged Dutch GP practice

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fastest in a wet and three-times red-flagged final free practice for his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Saturday.
Motoring
2 days ago

Norris tops second Dutch GP practice while Ricciardo heads to hospital

McLaren's Lando Norris denied home hero Max Verstappen a perfect Friday by keeping the dominant Red Bull driver off the top of the time sheets in ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Vinfast rallies on after becoming world’s third-most valuable carmaker news
  2. Range Rover Velar updated with fresh new features New Models
  3. Would you pay R35m for this scrap Ferrari? Features
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Features
  5. Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace secures final Nascar playoff spot Motorsport

Latest Videos

Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote
Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024