Brad Binder believes he still has a crack at winning this year’s MotoGP title, despite a 91-point deficit to championship leader Francesco Bagnaia midway through the season. After all, it’s been done before, when Bagnaia himself hauled in the same gap to take the title from Fabio Quartararo last year.
Ducati rider Bagnaia suffered four non-finishes in the first 10 races of 2022, which led to him slipping 91 points off Yamaha’s Quartararo at the midway point of the season. The Italian rallied in the second half, winning six races to overturn the deficit.
KTM’s Binder is fourth in this year’s championship with 10 races to go. Before this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP in Spain, the South African was asked whether the title was still a realistic goal this year with such a large points gap.
“If it’s been done before, let’s try again,” answered Binder.
“But Peco [Bagnaia] is in incredible form. He has been great the whole year, but especially in the past few races he’s been super good. But we’re ready to give our best and if it’s good enough it’s fantastic; if not, we keep working at it,” said Binder, known for his signature Sunday surges through the field.
Brad Binder believes he can still be MotoGP champ despite 91-point gap
Bagnaia hauled in the same deficit to take the title from Fabio Quartararo last year, says Binder before this weekend's Catalunya race
Brad Binder extends MotoGP contract with KTM until end of 2026
Bagnaia’s win in Austria two weeks ago put him on 251 points in the standings, ahead of Ducati’s Jorge Martin (189) and VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi (183). Binder is fourth with 160 points after finishing second for KTM in Austria.
This season Binder has won two Saturday sprint races which count for half points: in Spain and Argentina. He has yet to win a full-distance Sunday grand prix in 2023 but has taken three podiums: in Spain, Britain and Austria.
Binder recently extended his MotoGP contract with the factory KTM team until end of 2026. He will remain aboard the KTM RC16 to continue an alliance that began in 2020 when he entered the premier MotoGP class.
This weekend’s race in Barcelona kick-starts a busy month with four races, including a first-time visit to India on September 22-24.
