Motorsport

Sainz on pole for Ferrari's home Italian GP

02 September 2023 - 17:19 By Reuters
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for their home Italian Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen, chasing a 10th consecutive win, alongside him on the front row.

Sainz lapped Monza's "Temple of Speed" with a fastest time of 1:20.294, 0.013 quicker than Verstappen's final flying lap with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualifying third.

The pole was Ferrari's third of the season but Sainz's first since Texas last October.

