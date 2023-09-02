Sainz on pole for Ferrari's home Italian GP
02 September 2023 - 17:19
Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for their home Italian Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen, chasing a 10th consecutive win, alongside him on the front row.
Sainz lapped Monza's "Temple of Speed" with a fastest time of 1:20.294, 0.013 quicker than Verstappen's final flying lap with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualifying third.
The pole was Ferrari's third of the season but Sainz's first since Texas last October.
