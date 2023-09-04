Motorsport

Hamilton apologises to Piastri for Italian GP clash

04 September 2023 - 09:26 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' seven-times world champion, the sport's most successful driver who finished sixth despite a five-second penalty imposed by stewards as well as two penalty points, accepted he was at fault.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' seven-times world champion, the sport's most successful driver who finished sixth despite a five-second penalty imposed by stewards as well as two penalty points, accepted he was at fault.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton apologised to McLaren's Oscar Piastri on Sunday for an Italian Grand Prix collision that dumped the Australian rookie out of the points after he had to pit for a new front wing.

Mercedes' seven-times world champion, the sport's most successful driver who finished sixth despite a five-second penalty imposed by stewards as well as two penalty points, accepted he was at fault.

Piastri had been in eighth place when the pair made contact as Hamilton moved to overtake the McLaren driver 10 laps from the end at the entry to the Variante della Roggia.

"It was a bit unfortunate and I misjudged the gap I had with Piastri right at the end," Hamilton told reporters.

"It was totally my fault and I went and apologised to him straight afterwards and we move on."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff praised Hamilton for accepting his error on an afternoon when some drivers used radio exchanges to try to put the blame on others.

"He's very sportsmanlike of these things. He is the only one I see out there admitting and saying 'I got this wrong'. We had a chat and he said ‘didn't see him on the right and it goes on me’.

"Pretty much everyone is otherwise complaining and moaning just to try not to get a penalty."

MORE

Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy

Runaway Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen celebrated a record 10th win in a row by leading Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez one-two at ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Verstappen has an answer to why he ‘destroys’ his teammates

It isn't because the Red Bull is designed to suit his driving style, says the champion
Motoring
3 days ago

Hamilton gets reputed R2.4bn salary to stay at Mercedes for two more seasons

The 38-year-old Briton last won a race in 2021, with Red Bull and double world champion Max Verstappen now dominant.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Fill up fast: petrol price hikes in September are worse than feared news
  2. Ferrari boss says Verstappen's record is part of something even more impressive Motorsport
  3. VW is ready for Europe’s 2035 fossil-fuel car ban news
  4. Electric VW GTI concept to be revealed at German auto show news
  5. Mzansi, these were your top-selling cars in August news

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel