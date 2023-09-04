"Adding this trophy into the collection is going to be amazing. Such a prestigious race. This is one of the sport's premier crown jewels."
His first career Darlington victory gave Chevrolet its manufacturer-leading 29th win in Nascar's oldest superspeedway race.
Chris Buescher, May Darlington winner William Byron and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.
Polesitter Bell, whose team swapped pit crews with teammate Ty Gibbs, topped the first 34 circuits, but on the first pit stop under green, the jack fell on the right side of Bell's No 20 to send it back to sixth place after service cycled around.
After Reddick assumed the point in the No 45 Toyota, Hamlin eventually ran him down and took the lead. Hamlin's No 11 Camry won the 115-lap first stage as Bubba Wallace spun in his No 23 Toyota at the segment's end.
On lap 180, the second caution flew when the lower lights in turns 3 and 4 on the west end of the 2.15km, egg-shaped track went out, forcing a red flag period for roughly 10 minutes.
During a one lap dash to end stage 2, Hamlin claimed his second straight stage win by beating Larson and two-time Southern 500 winner Erik Jones.
In the final stage of the 367-lap race, Hamlin — who led a race-high 177 laps — had to pit twice within a few laps due to what he thought was a loose wheel and lost a lap.
Kyle Larson wins Southern 500 in Nascar Playoffs opener
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
Kyle Larson picked the right time for his first win in one of Nascar's most treasured races.
Larson won a late pit stop on Sunday night and made the first dent in the Nascar Cup Series championship playoffs, winning the 74th annual Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
After three career runner-up finishes at "The Track Too Tough to Tame", the Hendrick Motorsports team put Larson's No 5 Chevrolet up front on a pit stop on lap 313.
Following the night's eighth caution on lap 331 involving playoff participants Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Michael McDowell, Larson restarted with the lead and managed to win despite banging the track's wall a number of times.
Larson, 31, held off Tyler Reddick by 0.447 seconds for his third victory of 2023 and 22nd of his career to advance to the Round of 12.
"[This win] is definitely in the top five," Larson said of the Southern 500 victory. "This has been one of my favourite tracks my whole career. I've been really fast here, just usually into the wall. Finally, we have the Next Gen car that allows me to hit the wall.
Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace secures final Nascar playoff spot
"Adding this trophy into the collection is going to be amazing. Such a prestigious race. This is one of the sport's premier crown jewels."
His first career Darlington victory gave Chevrolet its manufacturer-leading 29th win in Nascar's oldest superspeedway race.
Chris Buescher, May Darlington winner William Byron and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.
Polesitter Bell, whose team swapped pit crews with teammate Ty Gibbs, topped the first 34 circuits, but on the first pit stop under green, the jack fell on the right side of Bell's No 20 to send it back to sixth place after service cycled around.
After Reddick assumed the point in the No 45 Toyota, Hamlin eventually ran him down and took the lead. Hamlin's No 11 Camry won the 115-lap first stage as Bubba Wallace spun in his No 23 Toyota at the segment's end.
On lap 180, the second caution flew when the lower lights in turns 3 and 4 on the west end of the 2.15km, egg-shaped track went out, forcing a red flag period for roughly 10 minutes.
During a one lap dash to end stage 2, Hamlin claimed his second straight stage win by beating Larson and two-time Southern 500 winner Erik Jones.
In the final stage of the 367-lap race, Hamlin — who led a race-high 177 laps — had to pit twice within a few laps due to what he thought was a loose wheel and lost a lap.
READ MORE:
Alex Palou clinches second IndyCar Series title
Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy
Espargaro leads Aprilia one-two in Catalunya
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos