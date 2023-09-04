AlphaTauri Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo is unlikely to race in Singapore next week and could also miss Japan as he continues his recovery from a broken hand, according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner.
The 34-year-old Australian suffered the injury in practise for last month's Dutch Grand Prix and had surgery in Spain on August 27.
New Zealander Liam Lawson replaced Ricciardo at the Red Bull-owned sister team at Zandvoort and in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last weekend.
“Certainly Singapore, I don't think there's any chance he [Ricciardo] will be ready for then. It would be optimistic for Japan,” Horner told reporters.
“We've seen with motorcyclists rushing comebacks, they sometimes do more damage, so I think we want to make sure he's fully fit before he gets back in the car.”
Horner said Lawson, who has been racing in Japan this year and would feel at home at Suzuka, had done a solid job.
“I think he's acquitted himself well,” he said.
Lawson finished 11th at Monza after 13th place in the Netherlands.
Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan, says Horner
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
