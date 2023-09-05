All 10 F1 teams in compliance with 2022 cost cap

All Formula One teams were in compliance with cost cap restrictions last year, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.
Media reports in Italy and Germany, dismissed at the time by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), suggested in July that at least two of the 10 teams could be in breach of the 2022 cap of $140m (about R2.6bn) and face stiff punishment.
"The FIA Cost Cap Administration has issued certificates of compliance to all of the 10 competitors," it said.
Current champions Red Bull were fined $7m (about R134m) and their wind tunnel time reduced by 10% for a "minor overspend" in 2021, the first year of the restrictions. Aston Martin were fined $450,000 (about R8.6m) for a procedural breach.
"The review has been an intensive and thorough process, beginning with a detailed analysis of the documentation submitted by the competitors," said the FIA.
"Additionally, there has been an extensive check of any non-F1 activities undertaken by the teams, which comprised multiple on-site visits to team facilities and careful auditing procedures to assess compliance with the financial regulations."
The FIA said all teams "acted at all times in a spirit of good faith and co-operation throughout the process".
Red Bull's punishment last year was criticised by some rivals as not tough enough, with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur last month describing it as "a big joke" and calling for sporting penalties.
"A penalty like last year really isn’t severe," the Frenchman said then. "A technical advantage will translate into a sporting advantage."
Red Bull won both titles last year and are enjoying a dominant period, with double world champion Max Verstappen taking his 10th win in a row last weekend in Italy and the team now unbeaten in 15 races.
The cost cap was introduced to rein in spending and level the playing field between the big teams and smaller outfits.
