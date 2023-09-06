Motorsport

Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal with Joe Gibbs Racing

06 September 2023 - 08:20 By Reuters
Denny Hamlin has 50 NASCAR Cup Series wins, each coming with the Gibbs team. All 641 of his series starts since he entered the NASCAR circuit in 2005 have been in a Joe Gibbs Racing car.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin is sticking with Joe Gibbs Racing and the No 11 Toyota.

The team announced on Monday that Hamlin signed a multi-year contract extension to remain part of the team. Terms were not announced.

"Joe Gibbs Racing has been my home for almost 20 years," Hamlin said in a news release.

"My relationship with Joe, my team and everyone at JGR means a lot to me. We have accomplished so much together over the years. I'm excited to finally announce this so we can put all our focus on chasing the championship."

"It is amazing to think it has been almost 20 years since we signed him to that first contract," Gibbs said.

"He has been a big part of Joe Gibbs Racing ever since then and we look forward to that continuing for years to come."

Hamlin will driveon  Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway. Chasing his first Cup series title, he is fifth in the playoff standings.

The 42-year-old driver has two wins this season at Kansas and Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin also co-owns the 23XI Racing team with Michael Jordan.

