Motorsport

Japan's Takahashi to replace injured Rins at San Marino GP

06 September 2023 - 14:14 By Reuters
The 33-year-old Takumi Takahashi, a test rider for Honda Racing Corporation, previously made a wild card appearance at Motegi, Japan, in the MotoGP World Championship in 2015.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Takumi Takahashi will replace LCR Honda rider Alex Rins at the San Marino Grand Prix this weekend as the Spaniard continues to recover from an injury, the MotoGP team said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Rins, a six-time MotoGP race winner, including in Texas this season, is recovering from surgery after breaking his right leg in a sprint race in Italy in June. Rins, 27, is set to replace Italian rider Franco Morbidelli, 28, at Yamaha next season.

