Motorsport

Ducati's Bagnaia cleared to race in San Marino GP

07 September 2023 - 15:22 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Francesco Bagnaia has a 50-point lead over Spanish rider Jorge Martin, who races for Ducati-supported Pramac Racing.
Francesco Bagnaia has a 50-point lead over Spanish rider Jorge Martin, who races for Ducati-supported Pramac Racing.
Image: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ducati's MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was passed fit to take part in the San Marino Grand Prix on Thursday, only days after his leg was run over at the previous race in Spain.

The Italian said he had watched footage of his fall at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya last Sunday and felt fortunate to have escaped without serious injury after being thrown off his bike into the path of others.

"When I was on the ground I saw all the bikes going past and hoped they wouldn't hit me, they were good at dodging me," he told Sky television after visiting the medical centre at the Misano circuit on Italy's Adriatic coast.

"I was very lucky," added the reigning world champion, whose leg was hit by KTM's Brad Binder before the race was red-flagged.

The San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix is the 12th round of the 20-race season. Bagnaia has a 50-point lead over Spanish rider Jorge Martin, who races for Ducati-supported Pramac Racing.

READ MORE:

Bagnaia ready to race in Misano only days after being run over

Ducati's MotoGP world champion and leader Francesco Bagnaia is planning to race in Misano this weekend, only days after he fell and was run over at ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Japan's Takahashi to replace injured Rins at San Marino GP

Takumi Takahashi will replace LCR Honda rider Alex Rins at the San Marino Grand Prix this weekend as the Spaniard continues to recover from an ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Brad Binder believes he can still be MotoGP champ despite 91-point gap

Bagnaia hauled in the same deficit to take the title from Fabio Quartararo last year, says Binder before this weekend's Catalunya race.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ducati's Bagnaia cleared to race in San Marino GP Motorsport
  2. South Africa ranks in top 10 EMEA markets for Volvo EX30 pre-orders news
  3. New Toyota Century SUV aims to outdo Rolls-Royce and Bentley New Models
  4. Mercedes confirms it will make a junior G-Class New Models
  5. Fully-electrified Volkswagen Golf 9 is coming in 2028 news

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...