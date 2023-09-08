The sixth round of the Toyota GR Cup moves to Cape Town’s Killarney track this weekend as part of the National Extreme Festival, with five South African motoring journalists to resume battle in GR86 race cars.
The familiar faces of Mark Jones (Citizen), Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE), Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM), Chad Luckhoff (Auto Trader) and Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media) gear up for another showdown on the iconic Killarney circuit, known for its challenging layout and rich racing heritage.
A possibility of rain on Saturday adds unpredictability to a one-make series which has seen four different winners this season.
As the championship race intensifies, Mashigo leads the GR Cup standings with 59 points. His commanding lead of 23 points over second-placed Jones reflects his consistency and remarkable performance throughout the season.
Jones holds a four-point advantage over Droppa in third place, setting the stage for a fierce battle among the top contenders. With Luckhoff and Staniforth within striking distance of fourth place, the competition promises to be intense and closely fought.
The weekend's action will feature two special guests from Toyota SA. Riaan Esterhuysen, a familiar face in the GR Cup, will join the line-up, ready to mix it up with the motoring scribes. He will be joined by Andrew Kirby, president and CEO of Toyota South Africa Motors, who is making his return to the Cup after last participating in 2022.
TimesLIVE motoring editor Droppa will be writing about his experiences. Stay tuned for his latest blog after Saturday's race.
The action can be followed live on https://youtube.com/live/CtwWthLezA8
Toyota GR Cup moves to Cape Town this weekend
CEO Andrew Kirby to take on motoring journalists in one-make race series
Image: Supplied
