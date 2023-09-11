Motorsport

Rovanpera wins in Greece to go 33 points clear of Evans

11 September 2023 - 09:38 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Toyota's Jonne Halttunen, left, and Kalle Rovanperä celebrate after winning Greece's Acropolis Rally on Sunday.
Toyota's Jonne Halttunen, left, and Kalle Rovanperä celebrate after winning Greece's Acropolis Rally on Sunday.
Image: Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera won Greece's Acropolis Rally on Sunday to stretch his world championship lead over team mate Elfyn Evans to 33 points with three rounds remaining.

The 22-year-old Finn finished one minute and 31.7 seconds ahead of Welshman Evans to seal his third victory of the campaign and second in three years in Greece.

The reigning world champion had led by more than two minutes at the start of the final leg after previous frontrunners Thierry Neuville and Sebastien Ogier retired on Saturday with suspension damage on the rough mountain roads around Lamia.

Rovanpera also took a maximum five bonus points from the final stage, with Neuville returning for that but unable to score.

The Belgian is third overall but 66 points behind Rovanpera.

“This may be the end of our championship title hopes, but we look ahead and target some victories in the final events of the season,” said Neuville.

Rovanpera said the victory, which helped Toyota move 91 points clear of Hyundai in the manufacturers' championship, came as a big relief.

“It was a tough week with all the difficult conditions, starting already in the recce,” said the Finn, who had rolled his car out of his previous home round.

“After a difficult rally in Finland, we needed to come back now, even though we never left. A strong performance. Starting first and finishing first is quite nice.”

Evans fought with Hyundai's Dani Sordo for second until the final stage, with the Spaniard ending up 4.2 seconds adrift for the final podium position.

The pair had been just 2.7 seconds apart going into the final stage.

“I tried everything in that final stage. Elfyn had a little bit of bad luck during the rally but he has driven very well,” said Sordo.

M-Sport Ford's Estonian Ott Tanak was fourth with Esapekka Lappi fifth for Hyundai and Takamoto Katsuta sixth in his Toyota.

The rally started in drying conditions after torrential rain had left the gravel roads muddy and rocky.

The next round is in Chile with a gravel event from September 28 to October 1.

MORE

Extreme E plans switch to hydrogen as Extreme H from 2025

The Extreme E electric off-road racing series whose team owners include Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button, is ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Evans wins in Finland to boost title challenge

Toyota's Elfyn Evans won Rally Finland on Sunday to revive his world championship hopes after teammate and overall leader Kalle Rovanpera failed to ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Rovanpera completes his Rally Estonia hat-trick

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera won Rally Estonia for the third year in a row on Sunday to stretch his world championship lead to 55 points.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Reviews
  2. Tesla supercomputer likely to boost market value by $600bn news
  3. Flagship Mazda CX-60 Takumi is headed for Mzansi New Models
  4. BMW to invest $750m in UK plants to take Mini fully electric news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Hyundai Palisade Reviews

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD