Motorsport

Hamilton slams Helmut Marko as Perez accepts Austrian’s apology

14 September 2023 - 20:21 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mercedes driver and seven times world champion Hamilton told reporters Marko's words were "not something that you just apologise (for) and it's all OK".
Mercedes driver and seven times world champion Hamilton told reporters Marko's words were "not something that you just apologise (for) and it's all OK".
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton slammed Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko on Thursday for “completely unacceptable” comments blaming Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez’s fluctuating form on his ethnicity.

Perez told reporters separately at the Singapore Grand Prix that he had accepted a personal apology from the 80-year-old Austrian, an influential member of his dominant Formula One team’s leadership.

Marko publicly apologised last week for the offensive comments made after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, which Red Bull won one-two with Max Verstappen celebrating his 10th victory in a row.

Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Hamilton told reporters Marko’s words were “not something that you just apologise (for) and it’s all OK”.

“To have leaders and people in his position making comments like this is not good for us moving forwards,” said the 38-year-old Briton.

“I think it just highlights, firstly, the work that still needs to be done.

“There are a lot of people in the background that really are trying to combat these sorts of things but it’s hard to manoeuvre if there are people at the top that have those sort of mindsets, that just stop us from progressing.”

Marko had spoken initially about Perez on Red Bull’s Servus television station, his comments making headlines across the internet with Mexican Grand Prix organisers also issuing a statement of support for their driver.

“I got an apology from him, a direct apology, which to me was the most important one,” Perez told reporters.

“I know him, and I know that he doesn’t mean it that way as well. That to me is what matters,” added the 33-year-old, who joined Red Bull in 2021 and has won two races so far this season.

“When you have a personal relationship with someone, it’s a feeling that you’ve got to have and to me that’s the most important one.”

Perez, the winner in Singapore last year, is 145 points behind Verstappen after 14 of 22 races with Red Bull winning every round so far.

Alfa Romeo F1 team confirm Zhou in unchanged 2024 driver lineup

China's first Formula One driver, Guanyu Zhou, will race on next season alongside Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas after Alfa Romeo confirmed an ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Verstappen faces big test in Singapore to continue his record run

Marina Bay is one of the 23 circuits where Red Bull's double world champion has not stood on top of the podium and past performances give hope to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Massa’s lawyers contact Ferrari and former Renault F1 bosses

Lawyers for former Formula One driver Felipe Massa have sent preservation notices to Ferrari and ex-Renault team officials ahead of potential court ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Lawson's got the taste, says he won't settle for less than Formula One Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Sampling the Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback performance ... Motoring
  3. Updated Jeep Gladiator double cab launched at Detroit auto show New Models
  4. Hamilton slams Helmut Marko as Perez accepts Austrian’s apology Motorsport
  5. Ford to launch Puma in South Africa — here are the details and prices New Models

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case