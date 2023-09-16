Motorsport

Pirelli to end WRC tyre deal after 2024 season

16 September 2023 - 17:09 By Reuters
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Pirelli will end its official tyre supply deal with the World Rally Championship (WRC) after the 2024 season, the Italian manufacturer said on Saturday.

Pirelli won the governing body FIA's last tender for sole supplier in 2019, with the next contract covering the period 2025 to 2027.

The company, also Formula One's sole tyre supplier, said it had achieved the targets set three years ago.

It added that it remained committed to rallying and would continue in all other competitions it was currently involved in, including the European Rally Championship (ERC).

The ERC is organised by the same promoter as the WRC but has several different tyre manufacturers involved.

