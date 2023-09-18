Motorsport

Morbidelli to join Pramac Racing for 2024 season

18 September 2023 - 19:05 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Morbidelli, 28, was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then.
Morbidelli, 28, was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Italian rider Franco Morbidelli is moving to Pramac Racing next season, the MotoGP team said on Monday.

Morbidelli joins from Yamaha as teammate to Spaniard Jorge Martin, who is second in the championship standings. He will replace the LCR Honda-bound Johann Zarco.

“It is an honour to have the opportunity to work with a champion like Franco,” team manager Gino Borsoi said.

“I have great confidence in him and his talent. I am sure he will fit in well in our team and together we will achieve great results.”

Morbidelli, 28, was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then.

Yamaha last month announced he would leave the team, with Alex Rins taking his place.

MORE:

Denny Hamlin takes elimination event in Bristol

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver dominated the second half of Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race and won the elimination event of NASCAR's Round of 16 ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Verstappen says Red Bull will be back up to speed at Suzuka

Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row ended in Singapore on Sunday, but the Formula One leader had no doubt his Red Bull would be back up ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Pirelli to end WRC tyre deal after 2024 season

Pirelli will end its official tyre supply deal with the World Rally Championship (WRC) after the 2024 season, the Italian manufacturer said on ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Morbidelli to join Pramac Racing for 2024 season Motorsport
  2. Track-testing a Renault Arkana E-Tech Hybrid in an 8-hour endurance race First Drives
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz V300d Special Edition Reviews
  4. Can a Suzuki Jimny tame the Marakele National Park eco 4x4 trail? Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The Mercedes-Benz EQS is an S-Class on stilts First Drives

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial