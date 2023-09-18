Italian rider Franco Morbidelli is moving to Pramac Racing next season, the MotoGP team said on Monday.
Morbidelli joins from Yamaha as teammate to Spaniard Jorge Martin, who is second in the championship standings. He will replace the LCR Honda-bound Johann Zarco.
“It is an honour to have the opportunity to work with a champion like Franco,” team manager Gino Borsoi said.
“I have great confidence in him and his talent. I am sure he will fit in well in our team and together we will achieve great results.”
Morbidelli, 28, was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then.
Yamaha last month announced he would leave the team, with Alex Rins taking his place.
Morbidelli to join Pramac Racing for 2024 season
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
Italian rider Franco Morbidelli is moving to Pramac Racing next season, the MotoGP team said on Monday.
Morbidelli joins from Yamaha as teammate to Spaniard Jorge Martin, who is second in the championship standings. He will replace the LCR Honda-bound Johann Zarco.
“It is an honour to have the opportunity to work with a champion like Franco,” team manager Gino Borsoi said.
“I have great confidence in him and his talent. I am sure he will fit in well in our team and together we will achieve great results.”
Morbidelli, 28, was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then.
Yamaha last month announced he would leave the team, with Alex Rins taking his place.
MORE:
Denny Hamlin takes elimination event in Bristol
Verstappen says Red Bull will be back up to speed at Suzuka
Pirelli to end WRC tyre deal after 2024 season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos