Motorsport

How F1 found a breath of fresh air in Singapore

19 September 2023 - 08:03 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
This time there was no Red Bull in the top 10 on the starting grid and a Red Bull-free podium at the end as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz held off McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.
This time there was no Red Bull in the top 10 on the starting grid and a Red Bull-free podium at the end as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz held off McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One found fresh air in the heat and humidity of Singapore on Sunday but next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix could provide a reality check for those celebrating the end of Red Bull's record run of success.

Until Singapore, Red Bull had won all 14 races this season with runaway leader Max Verstappen chasing his 11th victory in succession.

This time there was no Red Bull in the top 10 on the starting grid and a Red Bull-free podium at the end as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz held off McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Singapore is something of an outlier and Red Bull are expected to bounce back at Suzuka where they won one-two last year and can also retain their constructors' championship.

“I wouldn't get carried away too much, I think Red Bull are always the main guys to beat and I think in Japan they will be back to where they used to be,” said Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

“I expect Red Bull to dominate in Japan,” agreed Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso. “Singapore was also not good for Mercedes in the past, when they were dominating the championship, so it's a very special race weekend.”

Rivals were still enjoying the moment, however.

“It’s a breath of fresh air that we have a different winner, we have a podium without them. You’ve got to take the small positives in a year of dominance,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Commercial rights holders Liberty Media may also be feeling some relief.

Liberty's CEO Greg Maffei recognised at a Goldman Sachs conference earlier this month that double world champion Verstappen's runaway success was not ideal from a business perspective, however remarkable in sporting terms.

“The reality is we have a very attractive competitive product, other than the fact that Max is that fast,” he explained then.

“Short of breaking his leg, à la Tonya Harding, I’m not sure what we can do about that,” he joked, referencing the 1994 Winter Olympic scandal where the US skater's rival Nancy Kerrigan was attacked by a hired assailant.

The sport found its own solution in Singapore, with Red Bull struggling all weekend and Verstappen finishing only fifth, even if he did extend his lead over team mate Sergio Perez to 151 points.

Removing Red Bull from the equation also offered a thrilling vision of how exciting Formula One could be without one dominant team.

Las Vegas may prove more of an extravaganza when Formula One takes to the Strip in November but four cars and three different teams going into the final lap nose-to-tail and fighting for the win takes some beating.

Suzuka may see a return of the stranglehold. If not, the breath of fresh air could turn into something altogether more bracing.

Morbidelli to join Pramac Racing for 2024 season

Italian rider Franco Morbidelli is moving to Pramac Racing next season, the MotoGP team said on Monday.
Motoring
14 hours ago

Denny Hamlin takes elimination event in Bristol

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver dominated the second half of Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race and won the elimination event of NASCAR's Round of 16 ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen says Red Bull will be back up to speed at Suzuka

Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row ended in Singapore on Sunday, but the Formula One leader had no doubt his Red Bull would be back up ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Maxus launches Mzansi’s first electric double cab bakkie — Here’s what it costs Motoring
  2. In EV battle, Toyota bets on new technology and old-school thinking news
  3. How F1 found a breath of fresh air in Singapore Motorsport
  4. Price of fuel set to rocket in October, AA warns news
  5. Can a Suzuki Jimny tame the Marakele National Park eco 4x4 trail? Features

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...
Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant