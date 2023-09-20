Motorsport

Marc Marquez hit by visa delay for inaugural Indian MotoGP

20 September 2023
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez is among several riders who have had their travel plans for this week's Indian MotoGP disrupted by visa delays.

“Flight delayed due to lack of visa for #IndiaGP. So we're going to pedal for a little while,” the Respol Honda rider said on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo of him cycling.

Several Moto3 riders and media personnel are also waiting for their visas for the inaugural MotoGP race at the Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi.

Local organisers said they were “working around the clock” to ensure the visas arrived quickly.

“We regret the unforeseen delays in the visa issuance process,” they said late on Tuesday.

“We're happy to announce that most visas have already been processed, with many more on the horizon.”

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will carry a 36-point lead over Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin in the 13th race of the year.

While some riders have highlighted a lack of runoff areas in a few corners in the build-up to MotoGP’s debut at the former F1 circuit, Loris Capirossi, safety adviser to Dorna Sports, MotoGP's commercial rights holders, was happy with the layout.

“There are fast corners and good breaking points and it will be interesting to see how each of the riders race here,” the Italian said on Tuesday.

