Motorsport

Alpine want to test Mick Schumacher for endurance team

22 September 2023 - 13:53 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, is Mercedes' Formula One reserve after losing his race seat at Haas.
Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, is Mercedes' Formula One reserve after losing his race seat at Haas.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Renault-owned Alpine are in talks with Mick Schumacher about the German driver competing for them in the Hypercar category of the world endurance championship, motorsport vice-president Bruno Famin said on Friday.

Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, is Mercedes' Formula One reserve after losing his race seat at Haas.

"It's true we are talking with Mick about the possibility to race in our endurance programme with the A424," Famin, who is also Alpine F1's interim team boss, told reporters at the Japanese Grand Prix.

"It would be a good opportunity for both parties I think but for the time being we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test soon."

MORE

Verstappen continues to lead the field in second Japanese GP practice

Red Bull's runaway Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen roared back from his team's shock defeat in Singapore with a clear message to ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Talented Lawson has a future in F1, says Red Bull boss Horner

New Zealand's Liam Lawson has a future in Formula One after doing an outstanding job as stand-in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, Red ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Russell says final-lap Singapore incident is 'history'

George Russell put his Singapore Grand Prix crash behind him on Thursday and said he would not make such a costly mistake when Mercedes were again ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Alpine want to test Mick Schumacher for endurance team Motorsport
  2. EU set to demand e-fuel cars have no climate impact news
  3. REVIEW | Why the Suzuki Fronx might be a better buy than the Vitara Brezza Motoring
  4. Toyota to ramp up EV production, aims for more than 600,000 units in 2025 news
  5. Mike Whitfield appointed MD of Stellantis SA news

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...