Andretti Global only F1 bid remaining for 11th team

25 September 2023 - 10:07 By Reuters
Michael Andretti's operation, Andretti Global, is the last remaining contender to become a Formula 1 team, Motorsport-Total.com reported.
Image: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

F1 did not comment on Friday about the report, which said three other teams that submitted applications and reached the final stage were rejected. Those teams are Hitech and Rodin Carlin from F2 and start-up LKYSUNZ.

The FIA selection process does not guarantee expansion from the 10 existing teams, which race 20 cars in each grand prix. The bidders face a $200m (about R3,758,374,000) "anti-dilution" fee that existing teams want to triple to at least $600m (about R11,275,122,000.

LKYSUNZ, with financial support from a new American investor, announced on Friday  it was prepared to pay the higher fee.

"We are still in dialogue with the FIA," LKYSUNZ CEO Benjamin Durand said.

"But I can't go into details at the moment because we are bound by an NDA which we respect."

The bidding teams must show sufficient financial resources as well as how they will be environmentally sustainable to meet the requirement of net zero CO2 emissions by 2030. The applicants also had to address social issues such as more diversity in racing staff.

Andretti filed an application in 2022 to enter an Andretti Global team into F1 in 2024. They  partnered with General Motors in January and formally announced their intent to compete under the Cadillac brand, reportedly eyeing an entry as early as 2025.

It currently competes in IndyCar, Formula E and other open-wheel competitions.

