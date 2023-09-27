Motorsport

De Vries back in Formula E with Mahindra after leaving F1

27 September 2023 - 18:09 By Reuters
Nyck de Vries started 10 grands prix with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri without scoring a point this season, before being replaced by experienced Australian Daniel Ricciardo.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Former champion Nyck de Vries will return to the all-electric Formula E series with Mahindra next season after a failed move to Formula One, the Indian-owned team said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Dutch driver started 10 grands prix with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri without scoring a point this season, before being replaced by experienced Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

He scored points with a ninth place for Williams on his Formula One debut a year ago as an Italian Grand Prix stand-in for unwell Alex Albon.

De Vries won the 2020-21 Formula E championship with Mercedes.

Mahindra said he had signed a multiyear contract alongside Swiss-born Edoardo Mortara for season 10, which starts in Mexico City in January.

Pre-season testing starts in Valencia, Spain, next month.

"Coming back to Formula E will feel like coming home," said De Vries. "I’ve been part of the Formula E family for three seasons, I know everybody very well.

"I’m looking forward to being back in a familiar environment and to be back somewhere where ultimately, I’ve always enjoyed my racing."

