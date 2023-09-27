Motorsport

MotoGP reveals provisional 2024 race calendar

Taking place in 18 countries, the championship celebrates the 75th anniversary of motorcycle Grand Prix racing

27 September 2023 - 13:39 By Motoring Reporter
The World Championship will have a record-breaking 22 Grands Prix next year.
Image: Reuters

The 2024 MotoGP calendar has been announced, with the World Championship primed for a record-breaking 22 Grands Prix.

Taking place in 18 countries, the season gets under way in Qatar on March 10 and will conclude in Valencia, Spain on November 17.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar has 22 races.
Image: Supplied

MotoGP celebrates the 75th anniversary of motorcycle Grand Prix racing in 2024. The sport marks the milestone with another as the transition to 100% sustainable fuel begins. From 2024, fuel must be a minimum of 40% of non-fossil origin before that rises to 100% by 2027.

The 2024 calendar retains its regionalised nature, with races grouped geographically and along routes that allow increased efficiency as freight and personnel traverse the world. There are 11 races before the summer break and 11 after.

