Motorsport

Martin breaks lap record to take pole position at Japanese GP

30 September 2023 - 09:21 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Martin secured his spot atop the timesheets by improving on Brad Binder's Friday mark with a time of 1.43.198.
Martin secured his spot atop the timesheets by improving on Brad Binder's Friday mark with a time of 1.43.198.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing set a lap record and stormed to his second pole position of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, with championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and last year's winner Jack Miller joining the Spaniard on the front row.

Martin secured his spot atop the time sheets by improving on South African Brad Binder's Friday mark with a time of 1.43.198.

“I feel strong and making the record in Motegi is always special. I really enjoy this track, so I'm really happy,” Martin said.

“I feel competitive ... let's try to do it again, let's try to win.”

VR46 Racing's Marco Bezzecchi, who comfortably won the inaugural Indian Grand Prix last week, launched through the gravel early in the session but was able to make his way back to the Mobility Resort Motegi soon after, recovering in fourth.

Binder of KTM will start fifth on the gird.

Marc Marquez, who has won the Japanese Grand Prix on five occasions before, finished seventh after topping the first qualifying session, where the six-time champion was joined by Spanish compatriot Raul Fernandez of RNF in second.

READ MORE

MotoGP reveals provisional 2024 race calendar

Taking place in 18 countries, the championship celebrates the 75th anniversary of motorcycle Grand Prix racing
Motoring
3 days ago

Bezzecchi wins Indian GP as Bagnaia crash opens up championship

Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing won the inaugural Indian Grand Prix on Sunday with a dominant performance from start to finish while Ducati's ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Martin wins Indian GP sprint after Bezzecchi crashes on first turn

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin won Saturday's sprint at the inaugural Indian Grand Prix ahead of Ducati's championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, after ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Martin wins Japanese GP sprint from pole Motorsport
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Living with a Ford Mustang GT CS in the city Reviews
  3. Martin breaks lap record to take pole position at Japanese GP Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Reviews
  5. Paris collector offers 'Fast and Furious' drives in famous movie cars news

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives