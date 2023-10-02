Motorsport

Andretti wins FIA approval of bid to enter F1 as 11th team

02 October 2023 - 18:16 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Formula One's governing body on Monday backed a bid by American Michael Andretti, son of 1978 world champion Mario, to enter a new 11th team subject to approval by the commercial rights holders.
Formula One's governing body on Monday backed a bid by American Michael Andretti, son of 1978 world champion Mario, to enter a new 11th team subject to approval by the commercial rights holders.
Image: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Formula One's governing body on Monday backed a bid by American Michael Andretti, son of 1978 world champion Mario, to enter a new 11th team subject to approval by the commercial rights holders.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said Andretti Formula Racing should progress to the next stage of the application process and commercial discussions with Formula One management.

Liberty Media-owned Formula One said it would do its own assessment.

The FIA started a formal application in February, seeking to identify one or more new teams interested in joining in 2025, 2026 or 2027.

“The FIA is obliged to approve applications that comply with the expressions of interests application requirements and we have adhered to that procedure in deciding that Andretti Formula Racing's application would proceed to the next stage of the process,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“In taking that decision, the FIA is acting in accordance with EU directives on motorsport participation and development.

“Andretti Formula Racing was the only entity which fulfils the selection criteria in all material respects. I congratulate Michael Andretti and his team on a thorough submission.”

Andretti's Andretti Global and General Motors announced in January they planned to compete using the Cadillac brand and employing at least one US driver.

Renault-owned Alpine have said they will supply engines if the Andretti Cadillac team wins approval from the FIA and commercial rights holder.

Other Formula One teams have been lukewarm about expanding the grid, wary of diluting the pot of revenues.

Some also believe the $200m (R3.83bn) entry fee, which would be shared among the existing 10 teams as compensation, is not enough.

MORE:

Entry applications open for 2024 Simola Hillclimb

The 2023 Simola Hillclimb raised the bar for South Africa’s premier motorsport lifestyle event, serving a thrilling cocktail of action for local and ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Ryan Blaney beats Kevin Harvick by 0.012 seconds to win at Talladega

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is making a habit of winning at NASCAR's largest superspeedway.
Motoring
9 hours ago

Tanak wins in Chile as Toyota clinch manufacturers' title

M-Sport Ford's Ott Tanak sped to victory in Rally Chile on Sunday as Toyota won the manufacturers' title with two rounds to spare and for the third ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Andretti wins FIA approval of bid to enter F1 as 11th team Motorsport
  2. These were South Africa's top-selling car brands in September news
  3. Porsche celebrates the Carrera Panamericana with special 718 Cayman GT4 RS New Models
  4. Chery takes aim at Europe with SUVs from three car brands news
  5. Entry applications open for 2024 Simola Hillclimb Motorsport

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL