Motorsport

F1 title hopes in tatters, Perez focuses on finishing runner-up

06 October 2023 - 13:31 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
With Max Verstappen on the cusp of securing his third championship, probably in Saturday's 100km sprint, Sergio Perez's mission now is to deliver the team their first one-two in the drivers' championship.
With Max Verstappen on the cusp of securing his third championship, probably in Saturday's 100km sprint, Sergio Perez's mission now is to deliver the team their first one-two in the drivers' championship.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Sergio Perez's hopes of winning this year's Formula One title are long gone, even if he remains mathematically in contention, and the Mexican is focusing on second ahead of a big weekend in Qatar for Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen.

With the Dutch driver on the cusp of securing his third championship, probably in Saturday's 100km sprint, Perez's mission is to deliver the team their first one-two in the drivers' championship.

"It (second place overall) is important because that's the best I can get now," Perez told reporters at the Lusail circuit.

"I think all the drivers in here want to get the best possible season.

"And more than that, to me, it's very important to finish the season on a high. Because that only helps the start of next year. To me, it's very important to get on top of it and make sure we are able to deliver in the next six races."

Even when Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel won four successive title doubles from 2010-13, the team failed to finish a campaign with their drivers first and second overall.

Australian Mark Webber was third three times and sixth in 2012.

Perez is second, 177 points behind Verstappen but only 33 ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Last year Perez lost out by three points in the end to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and finished third.

The Mexican has won twice this season to Verstappen's 13 from 16 races, with the Dutch driver racking up a record 10 wins in a row until last month's Singapore Grand Prix ended the run of domination.

Perez finished eighth in that race and failed to score the weekend after in Japan, with Verstappen winning to leave himself needing only three more points for the title.

"Asia wasn't good for me at all. Singapore and obviously Suzuka," said Perez.

"But I think we've learned a lot what went wrong in Suzuka. I do expect to be in a much better position this weekend.

"It's mainly the direction we took with the set-up of the car. We over-planned a few things, and now looking back at it, we do understand where it went wrong."

Perez has a good record in the Middle East, taking his first win in Bahrain with Racing Point (now Aston Martin) in 2020 and his first pole in Saudi Arabia last season. He won in Saudi Arabia this year.

Wolff absent from Mercedes F1 team for second race in a row

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff will be absent for the second race in a row in Qatar this weekend after knee surgery, but Lewis Hamilton ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Alonso says next few years will be even better for Verstappen

The best is yet to come for Max Verstappen and comparisons with Ferrari Formula One great Michael Schumacher will only get stronger, double world ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

F1 drivers more open to Andretti joining the grid than their teams

Formula One drivers, including world champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, sounded much more open than their teams on Thursday to the ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Verstappen fastest in first Qatar GP practice Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Lexus NX 350h Reviews
  3. F1 title hopes in tatters, Perez focuses on finishing runner-up Motorsport
  4. New Mercedes GLE and GLE Coupé arrive in SA: we have pricing New Models
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...