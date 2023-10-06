Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in first Qatar GP practice

06 October 2023 - 17:30 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Verstappen set a best time of 1:27.428, 0.334 quicker than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, in a session with desert sand blown onto the track by swirling and gusting winds as the sun set.
Verstappen set a best time of 1:27.428, 0.334 quicker than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, in a session with desert sand blown onto the track by swirling and gusting winds as the sun set.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Max Verstappen lapped fastest on Friday in the only practice session for a Qatar Grand Prix weekend set to crown him a triple Formula One world champion.

The weekend is run to a sprint format, with a 100km race on Saturday evening giving the Red Bull driver a first chance to secure the title at the Lusail circuit before Sunday's main event.

Verstappen set a best time of 1:27.428, 0.334 quicker than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, in a session with desert sand blown onto the track by swirling and gusting winds as the sun set.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third fastest with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso fourth, after being top with four minutes to go, and Red Bull's Sergio Perez fifth.

Perez is the only driver other than Verstappen mathematically in title contention but the Mexican is 177 points adrift with six rounds remaining and a maximum of 180 points to be won.

The session was run in track temperatures of about 38 °C whereas qualifying for Sunday's night race will be considerably cooler.

“It’s very warm and then of course it cools down a bit. Whatever you do in FP1 (practice) it’s still not clear for qualifying, it makes it a lot harder and a bit of a gamble,” Verstappen told reporters earlier.

“For me it’s a bit of a shame because I think on this track it would be amazing to have a few (sessions) to really set up the car nicely and be fully comfortable going into qualifying for everyone to really get the best out of it.”

Saturday is all about the sprint, with a separate 'shoot-out' to decide the grid positions for that race.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, the winner when Qatar last hosted a race in 2021, was only 13th in practice this time with team mate George Russell eighth.

READ MORE

F1 title hopes in tatters, Perez focuses on finishing runner-up

Sergio Perez's hopes of winning this year's Formula One title are long gone, even if he remains mathematically in contention, and the Mexican is ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Wolff absent from Mercedes F1 team for second race in a row

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff will be absent for the second race in a row in Qatar this weekend after knee surgery, but Lewis Hamilton ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Alonso says next few years will be even better for Verstappen

The best is yet to come for Max Verstappen and comparisons with Ferrari Formula One great Michael Schumacher will only get stronger, double world ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Verstappen fastest in first Qatar GP practice Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Lexus NX 350h Reviews
  3. F1 title hopes in tatters, Perez focuses on finishing runner-up Motorsport
  4. New Mercedes GLE and GLE Coupé arrive in SA: we have pricing New Models
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...