Motorsport

Verstappen on pole for Qatar GP

06 October 2023 - 20:31 By Reuters
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Max Verstappen took pole position for a Qatar Grand Prix that could turn into a Sunday title parade if the Red Bull driver clinches his third Formula One championship in a Saturday sprint.

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, the only other driver still in mathematical contention for the title, qualified only 13th after having his fastest effort deleted in the second phase for exceeding track limits.

The Dutch 26-year-old needs only three points to end the title contest. Qualifying for the standalone 100km sprint is on Saturday.

"It's a great start to the weekend and the car is working well. That's all I can hope for really," said Verstappen.

The qualifying session ended in some chaos, with McLaren's Lando Norris qualifying on the front row but then having his fastest lap deleted for exceeding track limits and dropping to 10th place.

That lifted Mercedes' George Russell to second with McLaren's Oscar Piastri up to third.

The Australian rookie was giving his post-qualifying interview when he also had his lap deleted, however, dropping to sixth with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton then taking his third place slot.

Seven times world champion Hamilton was one of several drivers also under investigation for failing to follow the race directors' instructions earlier in the session.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz went out with Perez in the second stage, the only non-Red Bull winner of the season qualifying 12th, with Hamilton quickest.

Sainz had earlier nearly collided with Verstappen while the pair battled for track position, with the Dutch driver unimpressed on the team radio and stewards looking into the incident.

Verstappen had led the first phase, with Norris a close second.

Williams' Logan Sargeant had his hopes of going through to stage two dashed in the dying seconds when team mate Alex Albon went faster to preserve his 100% qualifying record against the American.

Lance Stroll also went out at the first hurdle, the Canadian punching the garage wall in frustration after climbing out of the car with a time more than a second slower than team mate Fernando Alonso's.

Alonso qualified in fourth place after the demotions with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fifth.

