Motorsport

Wolff absent from Mercedes F1 team for second race in a row

06 October 2023 - 09:15 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A team spokesperson said Toto Wolff, who also missed the Japanese Grand Prix, had been advised not to travel while he was recovering from knee surgery.
A team spokesperson said Toto Wolff, who also missed the Japanese Grand Prix, had been advised not to travel while he was recovering from knee surgery.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff will be absent for the second race in a row in Qatar this weekend after knee surgery, but Lewis Hamilton said the Austrian would still be heavily involved.

A team spokesperson said Wolff, who also missed the Japanese Grand Prix, had been advised not to travel while he was recovering.

"Toto's in every meeting," seven-times world champion Hamilton told reporters at the Lusail circuit on Thursday.

"Even though he's not here in person he's a part of every meeting. He will dial in to the meeting tomorrow morning, he will be in the meeting in the afternoon, he's on the comms just like the guys back at the factory are for strategy.

"He's still fully 100% fully part of it, he's just not physically there in the country. He speaks in all of the meetings just as he does when he's here."

Mercedes are second overall in a championship already won by Red Bull but only 20 points clear of Ferrari with six rounds remaining.

Hamilton said he was in regular contact with Wolff during the week even when there was no race.

"I'm always trying to learn from Toto as a businessman and he's always massively supportive," said the 38-year-old Briton.

MORE

Lawrence Stroll says F1 should stick to 10 teams

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll has expressed his opposition to Formula One opening the door to US-based Andretti and expanding to 11 ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Verstappen has a chance to join F1's exclusive Saturday champions' club

Max Verstappen's third Formula One world championship could be sealed in a Saturday Sprint in Qatar, a rare turn of events for a sport more used to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Andretti wins FIA approval of bid to enter F1 as 11th team

Formula One's governing body on Monday backed a bid by American Michael Andretti, son of 1978 world champion Mario, to enter a new 11th team subject ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Collection of 56 all-white Porsche models heads to auction news
  2. F1 drivers more open to Andretti joining the grid than their teams Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Renault Arkana and Captur E-Tech ... Features
  4. Alonso says next few years will be even better for Verstappen Motorsport
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...