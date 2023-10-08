Motorsport

Fuel system issues knock Sainz out of Qatar GP

08 October 2023 - 18:58 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sainz had qualified 12th with team mate Charles Leclerc in fifth place.
Sainz had qualified 12th with team mate Charles Leclerc in fifth place.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ferrari suffered a blow in their Formula One battle with Mercedes for second place in the championship when Carlos Sainz was ruled out of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix with a fuel system problem.

The team said the Spaniard, so far the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race this season, would not take part in the race.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have already won the drivers' and constructors' titles.

The gap between Mercedes and third-placed Ferrari is tight, with only 26 points separating them and six grands prix remaining.

Sainz had qualified 12th with team mate Charles Leclerc in fifth place.

Mercedes have George Russell second on the grid and Lewis Hamilton third.

Red Bull's Verstappen seals third F1 title in Qatar

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his third Formula One world championship while still racing after team mate and sole title rival Sergio Perez crashed ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 title hopes in tatters, Perez focuses on finishing runner-up

Sergio Perez's hopes of winning this year's Formula One title are long gone, even if he remains mathematically in contention, and the Mexican is ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Wolff absent from Mercedes F1 team for second race in a row

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff will be absent for the second race in a row in Qatar this weekend after knee surgery, but Lewis Hamilton ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Verstappen beats the heat to win Qatar GP Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Lexus NX 350h Reviews
  3. Fuel system issues knock Sainz out of Qatar GP Motorsport
  4. Red Bull's Verstappen seals third F1 title in Qatar Motorsport
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...