Motorsport

FIA taking action to protect drivers from extreme weather

10 October 2023 - 07:46 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Some of those racing in the heat ended up on the verge of collapse, vomiting and severely dehydrated after the chequered flag while Williams' rookie Logan Sargeant felt too ill to continue.
Some of those racing in the heat ended up on the verge of collapse, vomiting and severely dehydrated after the chequered flag while Williams' rookie Logan Sargeant felt too ill to continue.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula One's governing body will take action to protect drivers from the sort of extreme heat and humidity they suffered during Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, it said on Monday.

Some of those racing in the heat ended up on the verge of collapse, vomiting and severely dehydrated after the chequered flag, while Williams' rookie Logan Sargeant felt too ill to continue.

The International Automobile Federation said in a statement it had “begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions.

“Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, among others.

“Research from other series, such as cross-country events in extreme climates, will be examined for potential applications to circuit events.”

The FIA said measures would be discussed at a meeting of its medical commission in Paris.

The track temperature during the night race at the Lusail circuit, where Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed a third world title, never dropped below 36ºC, while daytime temperatures exceeded 40ºC.

The FIA noted that next year's race in Qatar will be held in December, when temperatures should be lower, but said it preferred “to take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario.”

“While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety,” it said.

Verstappen told reporters on Sunday that “some of the guys who were struggling today are extremely fit, probably even fitter than me, but just the whole day it's like you’re walking around in a sauna.”

The inaugural Qatar Grand Prix in 2021 was held in late November. There was no race in 2022 due to the country hosting the Soccer World Cup.

The calendar, which now has four races in the Middle East, is put together by the commercial rights holder and then approved by the FIA.

The Middle Eastern rounds are usually scheduled at the beginning and end of the calendar to avoid the hottest months. Next year's calendar is scheduled to have a record 24 rounds.

Drivers have also struggled in the heat and humidity in Singapore and Miami.

How intense 36ºC heat drove drivers to breaking point in Qatar

Formula One drivers said the sport had reached a limit and needed to heed the warning signs after Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix ended with some on the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

FIA boss Ben Sulayem wants more F1 teams and fewer races

Formula One needs more teams and fewer races and should welcome Michael Andretti's entry bid as good for business and the spirit of the sport, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton takes the blame for race-ending collision with Russell

Lewis Hamilton shouldered the blame for a first corner collision with George Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday after earlier saying his ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Our five best sports cars of 2023 Motoring
  2. REVIEW | Why the Honda XL750 Transalp is a middleweight adventure bike with ... Reviews
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki Fronx Reviews
  4. Toyota shoots for the moon with Baby Lunar Cruiser concept New Models
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church