Pirelli will remain Formula One's sole tyre supplier until at least 2027 after reaching agreement with the governing body FIA, all parties announced on Tuesday.
Pirelli said there was also an option, from the FIA and Formula One Management, to extend the partnership for a further season.
The Italian company will also supply tyres to the Formula Two and Three support series.
The latest contract extends Pirelli's current involvement in Formula One to 18 years in a row.
Pirelli to remain F1's tyre supplier until 2027
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
