Motorsport

Belgian Grand Prix secures one-year extension for 2025

13 October 2023 - 12:37 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Formula One says this year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps saw an attendance of 380,000 over the weekend, an increase of 20,000 on 2022.
Formula One says this year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps saw an attendance of 380,000 over the weekend, an increase of 20,000 on 2022.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix has secured a one-year extension to its deal, keeping it on the calendar until 2025.

This year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps saw an attendance of 380,000 over the weekend, an increase of 20,000 on 2022.

The circuit is the longest on the calendar and one of the fastest, but has been in the spotlight for fatal accidents, with the death of French F2 racer Anthoine Hubert in 2019 and Dutch teenager Dilano van 't Hoff last July.

"Spa is synonymous with Formula One, having been one of the circuits in our first season, and is much loved by fans and drivers alike, so I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"The promoter has taken big strides in the past few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure and work is ongoing between stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing."

Willy Borsus, minister for the economy of the Wallonia region, said a 2021 study had shown the race generated positive spin-offs of €41.8m (R838.3m) for the region after deduction of public funding.

READ MORE:

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone spared jail after admitting tax fraud

Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was spared an immediate prison sentence on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to misleading Britain's tax ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Marquez to join Gresini Racing after Honda departure

Marc Marquez will join Gresini Racing for the 2024 season, the Ducati satellite team said on Thursday, days after Honda announced the six-time MotoGP ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Horner says Red Bull ‘desperately’ needs Perez to find his form

Red Bull will do all they can to help Sergio Perez rebuild his confidence and secure second place in the Formula One championship, team boss ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Electric Mitsubishi crossover MPV concept car to star at Japan Mobility Show New Models
  2. WATCH | Mercedes conducts world’s first public EV crash test news
  3. Belgian Grand Prix secures one-year extension for 2025 Motorsport
  4. Dricus du Plessis is Mercedes-Benz SA's newest 'Friend of the Brand' news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...