Motorsport

Mahomes, Kelce and McIlroy join investors in Alpine F1

17 October 2023 - 16:35 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight-end Travis Kelce, along with golfer Rory McIlroy have joined a cast of top athletes in investing in the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight-end Travis Kelce, along with golfer Rory McIlroy have joined a cast of top athletes in investing in the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight-end Travis Kelce, with golfer Rory McIlroy have joined a cast of top athletes in investing in the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team.

Otro Capital, which bought into the team in June with RedBird Capital Partners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, announced additions to its investment group on Tuesday.

They included former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and soccer players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata.

Roger Ehrenberg, an investor in the Miami Marlins baseball team and Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake, was also involved.

“These are best in class investors, athletes, entertainers and entrepreneurs and they are all committed to elevating the Alpine F1 team,” said Otro Capital's co-founder Alec Scheiner.

Otro said they would help complement work in media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising.

The announcement comes in the week of the US Grand Prix at Austin, Texas, and with a night race in Las Vegas coming up in November.

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up,” Mahomes said.

“It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

Otro is part of an investor group that paid €200 million (about R4bn) for a 24% equity stake in Alpine. The deal valued the British-based team at about $900m (about R17bn).

RedBird, run by former Goldman Sachs banker Gerry Cardinale, is an investor in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Premier League side Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

Alpine are sixth in the F1 constructors' standings.

READ MORE:

The FIA is ‘revisiting’ Hamilton’s track-crossing incident in Qatar

Formula One's governing body is reviewing Lewis Hamilton's punishment for crossing a live track without permission at last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lance Stroll apologises to FIA and is given a written warning

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll has apologised to Formula One's governing body for his behaviour at last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix and been given a ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Belgian Grand Prix secures one-year extension for 2025

Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix has secured a one-year extension to its deal, keeping it on the calendar until 2025.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Mahomes, Kelce and McIlroy join investors in Alpine F1 Motorsport
  2. Fuel prices set for substantial drop in November, says AA news
  3. F1's all-female Academy to support seven Grands Prix in 2024 Motorsport
  4. Toyota extends partial production halt at two Japan plants to Wednesday news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Impeached public protector joins EFF
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...