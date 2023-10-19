F1 drivers risk million-euro fines after rule change

Formula One stewards will be able to fine drivers a maximum €1m (R20.8m) after the sport's governing body approved on Thursday an increase from the current limit of $250,000 (R4.7m).

The FIA announced the change to its International Sporting Code (ISC) in a statement after a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council in Geneva.

"The ISC had previously determined that the maximum fine stewards can impose is 250,000 euros," it said. "This amount has not been reviewed nor amended for at least the past 12 years and does not reflect the current needs of motor sport."

The maximum fine in all other FIA world championships was set at €750,000 (R15m).

Article 12.5 of the ISC states fines can be given to any competitor, driver, passenger, person or organisation "who does not comply with the requirements of any regulations or with any instruction of the officials of the event".

"When these fines are inflicted by the stewards, they may not exceed a certain sum, which will be set each year by the FIA," it adds.