Motorsport

F1 drivers risk million-euro fines after rule change

The decision came after Lewis Hamilton was fined for crossing a live track without permission during the Qatar Grand Prix

19 October 2023 - 22:05
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lewis Hamilton runs across the track after crashing out of the Qatar race.
Lewis Hamilton runs across the track after crashing out of the Qatar race.
Image: Reuters

Formula One stewards will be able to fine drivers a maximum €1m (R20.8m) after the sport's governing body approved on Thursday an increase from the current limit of $250,000 (R4.7m).

The FIA announced the change to its International Sporting Code (ISC) in a statement after a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council in Geneva.

"The ISC had previously determined that the maximum fine stewards can impose is 250,000 euros," it said. "This amount has not been reviewed nor amended for at least the past 12 years and does not reflect the current needs of motor sport."

The maximum fine in all other FIA world championships was set at €750,000 (R15m).

Article 12.5 of the ISC states fines can be given to any competitor, driver, passenger, person or organisation "who does not comply with the requirements of any regulations or with any instruction of the officials of the event".

"When these fines are inflicted by the stewards, they may not exceed a certain sum, which will be set each year by the FIA," it adds.

'Good to be back,' says Ricciardo ahead of US Grand Prix return to AlphaTauri

Daniel Ricciardo will be back on track at this weekend's US Grand Prix in Austin after missing five races with a broken hand, the Australian Formula ...
Motoring
1 day ago

The decision came after seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fined €50,000 with €25,000 suspended, for crossing a live track without permission during the Qatar Grand Prix.

The FIA said on Sunday it was reviewing that decision, highlighting Mercedes driver Hamilton's position as a role model for younger drivers.

Formula One is racing at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, this weekend.

Now-triple world champion Max Verstappen was fined €50,000 in 2021 for touching the rear wing of Hamilton's car after qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Formula One has witnessed some of the biggest fines in any sport, with McLaren famously fined $100m and stripped of constructors' points in a 2007 spying controversy involving Ferrari information.

The British team ultimately paid half that amount after the fine was reduced by the loss of revenue resulting from being stripped of their points.

The FIA also prohibited the unauthorised possession and use of pyrotechnics at FIA competitions. Dutch fans, in particular, have thrown smoking orange flares at Verstappen's home race.

READ MORE:

Verstappen amped up and ready to reach more milestones in Austin

Max Verstappen will be hoping to celebrate the 50th win of his Formula One career at the US Grand Prix in Austin this weekend as the sport kicks off ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Horner says Red Bull ‘desperately’ needs Perez to find his form

Red Bull will do all they can to help Sergio Perez rebuild his confidence and secure second place in the Formula One championship, team boss ...
Motoring
1 week ago

FIA taking action to protect drivers from extreme weather

Formula One's governing body will take action to protect drivers from the sort of extreme heat and humidity they suffered during Sunday's Qatar Grand ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. F1 drivers risk million-euro fines after rule change Motorsport
  2. Cape Town won't get 2024 E-Prix race despite huge success this year Motorsport
  3. These were South Africa’s top 10 used cars sold in September Features
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Putting our Ford Mustang GT CS to the VBOX test Reviews
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...