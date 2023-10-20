Motorsport

Tesla raises US price of Model X Plaid by 5.6%

20 October 2023 - 09:10 By Reuters
Tesla has increased the price of its Model X Plaid all-wheel drive in the US.
Tesla has increased the price of its Model X Plaid all-wheel drive in the US.
Image: Supplied

Tesla has increased the price of its Model X Plaid all-wheel drive to $94,990 (about R1,809,075) from $89,990 (about R1,713,850) in the US, the electric vehicle maker's website showed on Thursday.

This comes a day after CEO Elon Musk said Tesla had managed to maintain demand with a series of price cuts, but added he was concerned rising interest rates would make cars unaffordable.

Higher financing costs meant the price of the popular Model Y SUV was "almost unchanged" for consumers despite price cuts, Musk said.

Earlier this month Tesla cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the US.

