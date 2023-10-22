Motorsport

Verstappen keeps Hamilton at bay to take 50th career F1 win in Austin

22 October 2023 - 23:00 By Reuters
The victory was Verstappen's third in a row in Austin and 15th in 18 races so far this year, equalling with four to spare the record the Dutch 26-year-old set last year for most wins in a single season.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen held off a charging Lewis Hamilton to take the 50th win of his Formula One career at the US Grand Prix on Sunday.

Mercedes driver Hamilton finished second with McLaren's Lando Norris third at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The victory was Verstappen's third in a row in Austin and 15th in 18 races so far this year, equalling with four to spare the record the Dutch 26-year-old set last year for most wins in a single season.

Dominant Red Bull and Verstappen have already secured both the constructors' and drivers' titles.

