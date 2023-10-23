Motorsport

Sargeant ends 30-year wait for a US driver to score in F1

23 October 2023 - 09:32 By Reuters
Logan Sargeant was classified 10th at Austin's Circuit of the Americas after Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was stripped of second place and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc lost his sixth place when their cars failed post-race checks.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Williams rookie Logan Sargeant celebrated a surprise first point in Formula One on Sunday, thanks to the disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and ended a 30-year wait for a US driver to score.

Sargeant was classified 10th at Austin's Circuit of the Americas after Mercedes' Hamilton was stripped of second place and Ferrari's Leclerc lost his sixth place when their cars failed post-race checks.

The last US driver before the 22-year-old Florida native to score in a grand prix was Michael Andretti with McLaren in 1993.

“It’s amazing to score my first point in F1 on home turf after the challenging weekend I’ve had,” said Sargeant, who failed to finish the previous race in Qatar after suffering exhaustion in the heat.

“I’m so proud of this team and myself for the hard work and progress we’ve been making this season,” said the rookie whose seat for next season is far from certain.

“We worked hard overnight to find a direction with the car that was going to be positive, and we found that. The pace was so much better today, and I was driving really well.”

Williams also had Alex Albon finish in ninth place, with the team having two drivers in the top 10 for the first time since the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The team are seventh out of 10 in the constructors' standings, 10 points clear of eighth-placed Alfa Romeo with four races remaining.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, returning from injury at AlphaTauri, is the only driver on the starting grid yet to score this season.

