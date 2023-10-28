Motorsport

Albon flies as Verstappen completes Mexico practice sweep

28 October 2023 - 22:02 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Verstappen is chasing an unprecedented 16th win of the season and 51st of his career as well as his fifth in the last six editions of the high-altitude Mexican race.
Verstappen is chasing an unprecedented 16th win of the season and 51st of his career as well as his fifth in the last six editions of the high-altitude Mexican race.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen completed a Mexico City Grand Prix practice sweep on Saturday with the fastest time in the third and final session before qualifying.

The dominant Dutch 26-year-old, who topped the timesheets in both Friday sessions, lapped the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a best time of 1:17.887 seconds.

Williams's Alex Albon split the Red Bull drivers with a flying lap 0.070 slower than Verstappen, with Mexican Sergio Perez a crowd-pleasing third quickest, 0.139 off his team mate's time.

Six different teams filled the top seven places with George Russell fourth for Mercedes, Oscar Piastri fifth for McLaren, Valtteri Bottas sixth for Alfa Romeo and Yuki Tsunoda seventh for AlphaTauri.

McLaren's Lando Norris was eighth quickest and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton only 10th fastest for Mercedes.

Tsunoda will start last due to penalties for changes to his car, including the power unit.

Verstappen and Red Bull have already won both championships but the Dutch driver is chasing records in the remaining four races.

A win on Sunday would be the 51st of his career, taking him level with four-times champion Alain Prost, and also a record 16th of the season. 

Martin claims fifth straight sprint win at Thailand GP, Binder second

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin led from start to finish to win his fifth straight sprint of the season at the Thailand Grand Prix on Saturday to reduce ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Verstappen fastest in second Mexican GP practice

Triple world champion Max Verstappen topped both practice sessions at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday ahead of what could be a record-breaking ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Verstappen leads the pack in first Mexican GP practice

Triple world champion Max Verstappen set the pace in first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday with Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Albon flies as Verstappen completes Mexico practice sweep Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | Keep it basic and the VW Polo Life is a great buy Reviews
  3. Martin claims fifth straight sprint win at Thailand GP, Binder second Motorsport
  4. BMW S1000 XR gets more power and improved ergonomics New Models
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...