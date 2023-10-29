Motorsport

Rovanpera clinches his second successive WRC title

29 October 2023 - 17:25 By Reuters
Kalle Rovanpera's second title had looked inevitable after sole rival and teammate Elfyn Evans crashed out of Saturday's penultimate leg.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera clinched his second successive world rally championship on Sunday after the Finn was runner-up in the inaugural Central European Rally, the penultimate round of the season.

The rally on asphalt roads in Czech Republic, Austria and Germany was won by Hyundai’s Belgian Thierry Neuville, with Ott Tanak third for M-Sport Ford and Sebastien Ogier fourth for Toyota.

Evans had started the rally 31 points behind the 23-year-old, who needed only to maintain the points margin to be sure of the championship.

In the end, Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen finished with an increased lead of 44 points.

“I think this year was, for me personally, more important than last year,” said Rovanpera, who last year became the youngest ever champion. “The competition was tighter, and we did a really good job.”

“I am going to enjoy this one more than the first one.”

The final round of the season is in Japan next month. 

