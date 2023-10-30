Motorsport

Great to see Ricciardo looking like his old self again, says Horner

30 October 2023 - 09:11 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ricciardo had qualified fourth on Saturday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and told reporters that performance was no fluke.
Ricciardo had qualified fourth on Saturday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and told reporters that performance was no fluke.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hailed the return of the Daniel Ricciardo of old on Sunday as the Australian raced to AlphaTauri's best result of the season at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The points for seventh place were the first that Ricciardo, winner of eight career grands prix, has scored in four starts since making a comeback with the Red Bull's sister team last July.

They were also a strong statement after five races out with a broken hand and a contrast to Red Bull's Sergio Perez, the Mexican whose seat he may one day take and who retired after a first corner collision.

"You couldn't fail to be impressed by Daniel this weekend," Horner told Sky Sports television. "His qualifying was outstanding yesterday and he showed his maturity and experience and pace in the race.

"I think fighting a Mercedes in an AlphaTauri for their best result of the year was a great performance. Had it not been for the red flag he might have actually finished even further up.

Perez says he took a risk and would do it again

Mexican Sergio Perez said he took a risk and would do it again after a first corner collision with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ended his hopes of a ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

"He can take a lot of confidence coming back from injury, he's had a rough time over the last couple of months having to sit on the sidelines but that's the Daniel we're used to seeing."

Ricciardo had qualified fourth on Saturday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and told reporters that performance was no fluke.

The points lifted AlphaTauri from 10th and last in the standings to eighth.

"His confidence is coming up," said Horner of a driver who was at a low ebb after difficult stints at Renault and McLaren after leaving Red Bull at the end of 2018.

"Checo [Perez], we just need him to have a confidence-boosting result. He could have had it today but it wasn't to be but great to see Daniel looking like his old self."

Ricciardo said he felt relieved and "probably better than good" with a day that involved two standing starts after the race was red-flagged before the half-distance due to Kevin Magnussen crashing his Haas.

"When I saw the red flag I knew it was probably going to hurt our race, we were in fifth and potentially could have finished there," he said.

"But six points, you really can't be sad."

READ MORE:

Verstappen takes record 16th win of the season in Mexico

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen became the first Formula One driver to take 16 victories in a season when he won a crash-halted and ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Mercedes approach last four races of the season with 'sunny optimism'

Mercedes expect their upgraded car to perform strongly in the final four races of the Formula One season despite the blow of having Lewis Hamilton ...
Motoring
4 days ago

F1 drivers risk million-euro fines after rule change

The decision came after Lewis Hamilton was fined for crossing a live track without permission during the Qatar Grand Prix
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SVI launches new B4 armour package for Toyota Land Cruiser 300 New Models
  2. Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan output news
  3. Ryan Blaney wins at Martinsville to make Championship 4 Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the Motoring Women of the Year Awards 2023 Features
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Matthew Lani arrested at hospital for masqueraded as a doctor
Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor