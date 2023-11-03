Motorsport

Perez or Ricciardo — Verstappen would be happy with either in 2024

03 November 2023 - 09:05 By Reuters
Red Bull's Max Verstappen, left, says he would be happy with either Sergio Perez, right, or Daniel Ricciardo, centre, as a team mate next season.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said he would be happy to have either Sergio Perez or Daniel Ricciardo as team mate next season in comments that did nothing to dampen speculation about possible change at Red Bull.

Mexican Perez, 33, has a contract for 2024 but his poor form compared to Verstappen's domination - the Dutch driver has won 16 of 19 races in 2023 - has fuelled talk about his future.

Experienced Australian Ricciardo, 34, was Verstappen's team mate in 2016-18 and his return to the Red Bull fold with AlphaTauri this season leaves him as the favourite to replace Perez.

Verstappen told reporters at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos on Thursday he had a great relationship with both.

"They have been great team mates and it’s not up to me to make these kind of decisions because I’m very focused on my own performance," he said.

"So if it’s Checo next year, then great. I have had a great working relationship with him. I think he’s a great guy.

"And if it’s Daniel then also we will get along fine and we have a great time.

"F1 can be a tough sport. You’re asking these kinds of questions but maybe also nothing happens? We will see," said the 26-year-old.

Ricciardo, who secured AlphaTauri's best result of the season when he finished seventh in Mexico last Sunday, told reporters there had been no talks with Red Bull about next season.

"All the stuff around my contract next year has been related to AlphaTauri. I’d say that’s honestly as far as that goes," he said.

Perez is fighting for second place overall and is 20 points clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton with three races remaining. Red Bull have never ended a season with their drivers one-two in the standings.

"I'm confident in Checo (Perez) that he can stay ahead, because I do think on average we have the faster car," said Verstappen. 

